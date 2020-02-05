Neymar: Mbappe can become one of the best players in history

Kindly Share This Story:

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has a great relationship with teammate Kylian Mbappe and he has tipped the 21-year-old to become one of the best players to have ever played.

In Mbappe’s short career to this point, he has already played a key role in Monaco lifting the Ligue 1 title before going on to lift more silverware with PSG, while he also helped lead France to World Cup glory in 2018.

“Kylian is a phenomenon,” Neymar told FIFA.com.”He has the potential to become one of the best players in history.”To have him as a teammate is a huge honour. “We understand one another very well on the pitch and off it too.

I love him!”Some consider this PSG team to be the strongest collection of players since Neymar arrived in the French capital in 2017, yet he did not want to make such a comment.”I wouldn’t say the strongest, but I feel a different atmosphere and more confidence,” he noted.

“And this helps a lot day by day.”Neymar previously thrived alongside Lionel Messi as a part of Barcelona’s famed MSN trident, with Luis Suarez forming the middle part of that acronym, and the Brazilian was full of praise for the Argentine.

“Playing alongside Leo was a unique experience and we became friends,” Neymar stated.”Of those I’ve seen play, Messi is the best in history!”There is a lot of hope regarding Brazil’s chances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but who does Neymar see as the Selecao’s biggest rivals at the tournament?”France, Belgium, England, and Argentina,” Neymar responded.

