New York based Nigerian Artist set to release fifth studio album

Duncan Onyemuwa better known as Duncan Daniels is a singer, Music Producer and Songwriter, born in Boston, Massachusetts, raised in England and Nigeria.

Over the years, Duncan has perfected the art of bringing to life a diverse mix of AfroBeat, Pop, Rock and R&B. His music combines the right ingredients of beats, vocals, lyrics and rhythm that can only be unique to his name and his brand, DunkishRock. On the verge of releasing his 5th studio album and first full afrobeat effort, He currently resides in New York.

Recently in an interview with Spotify Duncan Daniels said “I took my time to listen to the AfroBeats sound because I wanted to express my art in this form but still make it mine”.

Saying, “I remember the energy of the early Port Harcourt music scene and decided to infuse a Port Harcourt City nostalgic element to this project. His 5th studio album, AFROECLECTIC will be released on all digital music platforms and also be available for radio play in a couple of days. An Album that took him over a decade to make and at a time he considered quitting music, it’s an expression of His resolve and determination to carry on doing what he loves.

He said the album means a lot and is a big deal for him. He says this “a lot of work, emotions & tears went into making this album, but in the end it’s all about spreading great vibes, *never* giving up, sharing love and good vibrations.

We look forward to the official release of Afroeclectic. The 14 track album is slated for worldwide release on Valentine’s Day, the 14th of February 2020

INSTAGRAM/TWITTER: @dunkishrock

Vanguard

