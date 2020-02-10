Vanguard Logo

New pharmacy practice bill to change practice, create employments — lawmaker

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The member representing Etsako Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Johnson Oghuma on Monday said the new Pharmacy bill that would repeal the Pharmacy Decree of 1992, would change the practice of the profession, check quackery as well as create employment opportunities for practitioners and stakeholders.

Fielding questions from journalists in Benin City, Oghuma said the bill that has been passed by the lower chamber, is meant to eliminate inconsistencies and proliferation of controls in the industry.

He said the name of the regulatory body has also been changed from Pharmacists to Pharmacy Council of Nigeria to accommodate and widen the scope of interests, such as Pharmacy Technologists, Patent Medicine dealers, adding the new law in line with present-day realities in pharmaceutical practice.

According to him, “I am happy to inform you that the bill which received a lot of applause from my colleagues, presently awaits the concurrence of the senate and subsequent transmission to the president for assent.

“When assented to by the President,  the new Act will create an avenue for employment opportunities and reduce the number of board members.

“It is for this reason that I am urging other parliamentarians to join hand with me to see that the bill is accorded speedy consideration and subsequently, passed into law.

“Better put, I will say that this is my own selfless agenda towards delivering handsomely to the long-suffering Nigerian masses most especially in the area of the pharmaceutical act.”

Oghuma said he is poised to the delivering of qualitative laws that would change the fortune of the people in general and that of his immediate constituents in particular.

