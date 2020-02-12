New HP Elite Dragonfly PC to offer convenience

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

As a way of driving innovation in the technology space, Computer maker, Hewlett Packard, HP West Africa, has introduced a new laptop, HP Elite Dragonfly which it says is ”Lighter than air”.

The personal computer, PC, according to the company, offers convenience to users.

Managing Director of HP Nigeria, Ifeyinwa Afe, during the launch in Lagos, described the product as first of its kind in Nigeria.

Afe who is also the District Manager for the Central Africa Region said even though the company had introduced other products in the past, the new product is exceptionally unique especially in size, weight and efficiency level.

She said: “The Elite Dragonfly is part of HP’s Elite book range of commercial laptops with 360-degree compatibility, designed to push the boundaries of life and work for the ultimate mobile experience for professionals.”

She said the PC is made from a single piece of magnesium alloy, which ensures that the PC model weighs under1kg, making it the world’s lightest 2-in-1 notebook.

For her, “the most powerful version of the Elite Dragonfly comes with an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD storage.

“Users can also choose between a two- or four-cell battery, the latter of which offers up to 24 hours of battery life. The laptop uses the company’s fast-charge technology, which allows users to charge their notebook up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes.

It also offers gigabit 4G LTE capabilities as well as Wi-Fi 6.”

She explained that 85 per cent of the parts of the laptop are from ocean-bound plastic, thereby making it environment-friendly.

Afe said: ”Every unit of the laptop that you see is from waste materials that people have disregarded, so we collected the waste materials and converted it into this product. I think the direction that technology companies should be focusing on, should be getting to a stage where every single thought that goes into our manufacturing process is something that is environmentally sustainable.”

In terms of strategy, HP Channel and Distribution Manager for Central Africa said the company has already put in place a robust network to reach its customers.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: