New Coronavirus: Over 85,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths

Coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 85,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:

— Mainland China: 2,835 deaths among 79,251 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— South Korea: 3,150 cases, 17 deaths

— Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths

— Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths

— Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths

— Singapore: 98 cases

— United States: 62 cases, 1 death

— France: 100 cases, 2 deaths

— Germany: 57 cases

— Spain: 46

— Kuwait: 45

— Thailand: 42

— Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death

— Bahrain: 38 cases

— Malaysia: 24

— United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death

— Australia: 23 cases

— United Arab Emirates: 19 cases

— Vietnam: 16

— Canada: 14

— Sweden: 13

— Switzerland: 10

— Iraq: 13

— Lebanon: 7

— Croatia: 6

— Netherlands: 6

— Norway: 14

— Oman: 6

— Austria: 5

— Russia: 5

— Israel: 5

— Pakistan: 4

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— Finland: 3 cases

— Greece: 3

— India: 3

— Romania: 3

— Norway: 2

— Denmark: 2

— Georgia: 2

— Mexico: 4

— Egypt: 1

— Algeria: 1

— Afghanistan: 1

— North Macedonia: 1

— Estonia: 1

— Lithuania: 1

— Belgium: 1

— Belarus: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Brazil: 1

— New Zealand: 1

— Nigeria: 1

— Azerbaijan: 1

— Monaco: 1

— Qatar: 1

— Ecuador: 1

In a similar report, a man has died in Washington state of COVID-19, state health officials said Saturday, marking the first such reported death in the United States.

State officials issued a terse news release announcing the death, gave no details and scheduled a news conference.

A spokesperson for EvergreenHealth Medical Center, Kayse Dahl, said the person died in the facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, but gave no other details.

State and King County health officials said “new people (have been) identified with the infection, one of whom died.”

They did not say how many new cases there are.

