New Amaze brand guarantees technologically-advanced power back up

By Prince Osuagwu

Power solutions company, Bhojsons Powerhub, has just introduced Amaze Power Back Up solution into the Nigerian market.

The company said the solution will offer Nigerians cutting age power back up in inverters and batteries to provide alternative to grid power supply.

Group Managing Director of the company, Mr. Vishant Dalamal said that Amaze Inverters and batteries are one of the best-in-class Power Back Up solutions in its segment with a pedigree of over 30 years of manufacturing excellence and category experience.

He explained that the Amaze brand offers customers the best quality power solutions using cutting edge technology in a complete package that guarantees maximum performance.

He said: “Amaze Power products are designed for young achievers who demand more in their lives. Amaze delivers more performance, more reliability, more attractive designs with consistent power, and the assurance of quality of global manufacturing standards and after sales service across Nigeria.

“The brand also has one of the most interesting aesthetic designs from France with a smooth sophisticated architecture and refined edges.” he added.

Earlier in his address, Mr. Dalamal expressed gratitude to the dealers for their immense support and contributions, which he said have seen the company grow over the years despite operational challenges in the power sector.

Also, the Business Unit Head of the company, Mr. Rajneesh Gupta said that Amaze offers a technologically advanced Power Back Up solution that meets the yearnings and Power Back up needs of Nigerians.

Gupta said: “Customers in Nigeria truly deserve a comforting experience. With Amaze, a lot of money will be saved on diesel and petrol, generator repairs and other agonies that often come with the regular power outage experienced in Nigeria.”

