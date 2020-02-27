Ndokwa youths write Senate over Kwale Polytechnic

Kindly Share This Story:

Ndokwa youths, on the platform of Ikolobie Ndokwa, have protested to the leadership of the National Assembly over “plot to subvert the already passed bill by the House of Representatives for the Establishment of Kwale Polytechnic.”

The youth body, in a letter by its President-General, Nzete Anslem and 14 others, addressed to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, said: “We, the umbrella and apex youth body of Ndokwa nation write with great displeasure over the unwarranted biased moves by the Nigeria Senate to subvert the already-passed bill by the House of Representatives for the Establishment of Kwale Polytechnic.

“We, hereby, categorically state that the Nigeria Senate is for all Nigerians and should not be seen taking sides and the bill for the establishment of Federal Polytechnic in Kwale by the House of Representatives should be considered by the Nigeria Senate.

“The Ndokwa nation has the highest, largest oil and gas reserve in the whole West African region.

ALSO READ:

“We are the host of multi-billion Independent Power Plant in Okpai that generates electricity to Federal Capital Territory and 11 states. The Ndokwa nation contributes immensely of over 31.5 percent to the nation’s economy.

“The Nigeria Senate should demonstrate capacity and not sectionalism of stalling justice or what rightfully belongs to Ndokwa people. We, the Ndokwa youths, will not and will never fold our hands and watch any man manoeuvre the Ndokwa people.

“Any further actions by the Nigeria Senate to stall the Federal Polytechnic in Kwale will be treated as a deliberate act and we will have no other options than to shut down all oil and gas facilities in Ndokwa land.

“There’s no single impactful federal projects or its agency, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, projects in Ndokwaland. Why is that so? Is calmness now foolishness? Enough is enough.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: