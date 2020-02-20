NDLEA destroys 16,142kg seized illicit drugs in Bauchi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed 16,142kg of seized illicit drugs in Bauchi

The seized drugs which include Tramadol, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Exol-5, Cannabis Sativa and Cough syrups with codeine were destroyed on Thursday at Dungal Village, along Bauchi-Jos road.

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Abdallah who expressed shock at the quantity of drugs seized compared to the population of the state, gave the breakdown of the drugs destroyed to include, cannabis 6,666.852kg, cough syrup containing codeine 7,011.865kg and tramadol 1,883.914kg.

He noted that the agency has increased the tempo of the destruction of exhibits to warn perpetrators of the consequences of their actions.

Represented by his Chief of staff, the NDLEA boss said: “In our operation in the Northeast, we have seen drug as an energizer of insurgency and terrorism. The military has continued to seize various types of drugs in many of the terrorist camps they have taken over.

“Between January 2020 and today, the agency has destroyed a total of 150,739.0508kg of drugs across the nation.

The prevalence of the abuse of prescription drugs among youths and women is worrisome. While these drugs may appear less injurious, they are as harmful as cocaine, heroin and cannabis Sativa.

I want to appreciate the personal commitment of Governor Bala Mohammed who has ensured the success of our anti-drug programmes and other efforts aimed at stamping out the drug menace,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Bala Mohammed said that the destruction of illicit drugs in the state should serve as a deterrent to the dealers who invest heavily in the illicit drug business.

Governor Mohammed, represented by his deputy, Baba Tela, lamented the effects of drug abuse such as mental health problems, family disruptions, road accidents amongst others appealed to Bauchi citizens to avoid drug abuse.

vanguard

