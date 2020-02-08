NDDC: Forum urges site visits to verify contractors’ claims

Kindly Share This Story:

The Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum (ACIF), has called on the management of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to visit sites of acclaimed projects to verify contractors’ claims.

The Chairman of the anti-graft forum, Mr Prince Kpokpogri, gave the advice in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

Kpokpogri also advised the commission led by Dr Joi Nunie, against paying contractors for abandoned, non-executed and shoddily completed projects in the region.

“While we call for the authentication of all the documents submitted by contractors and consultants, we also want the newly inaugurated NDDC committees to visit various sites of acclaimed projects to verify contractors’ claims.

“Considering the trillions of Naira pumped into the Niger Delta region, it is disheartening that the developmental pace of the region is insignificant,” Kpokpogri said.

He said that he expected due diligence from the committee in order to ensure thorough verification and inspection of all awarded projects in the Niger Delta region.

“We express concern over the findings of the verification exercise instituted as a prelude to the forensic audit ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari, where it was discovered that some award letters were found to be fake.

“Some of the companies were not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), while some firms were registered after they had been given the contracts,” he said.

Kpokpogri also urged the NDDC management to engage Civil Society Organisations and other relevant anti-corruption agencies in the fight which is aimed at liberating and repositioning the region for the desired development.

“Unions of Community Development Committees in the Niger Delta should rise to focus and monitor these projects.

“The NDDC has become a conduit pipe for contractors and cabals,” he alleged.

“Stakeholders in the Niger Delta region must stand to emulate good practices. We must frown at duplication of projects,” Kpokpogri said.

