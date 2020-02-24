NASS commends IGP, Runsewe

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Assembly has commended the concerted efforts of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and Otunba Runsewe Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), for ensuring the protection of public utilities.

Members of the House Committee on Culture and Tourism led by the Chairman, Hon. Ogbeide Ihama, denounced the situation where private individuals convert government property for personal use. They extolled the IGP and Otunba Runsewe for securing the permanent site of NCAC in Abuja.

Hon. Ihama said both men have remained unwavering in their commitment to protecting government property, citing the Arts and Crafts Village belonging to NCAC, as an example.

According to NASS members who visited the premises on an inspection visit, the National Assembly was pleased with efforts made so far by Otunba Runsewein refurbishing the Arts and Crafts Village which has the capacity to generate thousands of jobs when completed.

The legislators also harped on the need to secure and maintain such places as the NCAC cultural site which was almost taken over by some self-serving individuals for selfish gains until Runsewe, upon assuming office, decided the party was over.

They expressed full support to the federal government as the council seeks to reopen the village for the benefit of Nigerians.

Otunba Runsewe, with his team of management, conducted the lawmakers around the village, explaining that no stone will be left unturned in a bid to rebuild the place to meet with international standards.

