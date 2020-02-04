Vanguard Logo

Naira Marley and I are not comparable – Terry G

Terry G

By Benjamin Njoku

Twitter was recently set on fire after fans took a swipe at the careers of  two  pop  stars, Terry G and Naira Marley regarding  whose music  had the lasting impact  on Nigerian youths.

While some argued that Naira Marley is not only the most talked about Nigerian singer at the moment, but also, the only artiste that is recruiting an army of youths in the name of ‘Marlians’,  many others feel that his exploits and influence are incomparable  to what Terry G accomplished during the ‘Free madness’ era.

However, reacting to the conversation while in a chat with our reporter, ‘ the Free Madness’ singer said he cannot be compared with Naira Marley because the latter is archiving his image.

‘ Naira Marley being compared with me is because he trying to archive  my image based on who  I am. That’s why  anybody that acts crazy might be rated  with Terry G. But talking about fellowship, it will not be my opinion because I don’t know how anybody  feels. I am just doing my music,’ Terry G said.

Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Asked if he sees himself in Naira Marley, Terry G replied: ‘I rather see Naira Marley and I making world record.”

Terry G was spotted at the Basic Entertainment office, located in  Okata area of Lagos, where his management company, TGP Entertainment  and Basic Entertainment owned by Ogbuefi Udochukwu a.k.a Fire sealed an investment deal to re-launch the dwindling career of the once  hit maker.

