NAF kills ISWAP commanders in Borno

Some key commanders of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) were killed on Thursday during the Nigerian Air Force raids on the terrorists assembling point at Jubillaram and Alinwa in the Northern part of Borno State.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the airstrikes were carried out by the Air Task Force (ATF) component of Operation Lafiya Dole, under the auspices of Operation Rattle Snake III.

The NAF spokesman said: “The mission was executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that some key ISWAP leaders had assembled for meetings, which were being held simultaneously at two separate venues, at Jubillaram and Alinwa in Marte local government area of Borno State.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its attack aircraft to engage both locations, damaged the meeting venues and neutralised the terrorists.”

He said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the North East for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations. (NAN)

 

