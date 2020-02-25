Vanguard Logo

Myetti Allah backs Amotekun, demands inclusion

At the public hearing, held at the Parliament Building, Secretariat Ibadan, in Oyo State on Monday, the former Chairman of MACBAN in the state and Chairman of the Cow Sellers Association of Nigeria in Oyo State, Yakubu Bello, said  Amotekun is a good initiative that must be supported by all and sundry.

Bello said: “We, the Myetti Allah Group in Oyo State, are in support of this  Amotekun initiative. We applaud the Oyo State governor for the initiative, it is a good development.

“We want our children to also be employed as  Amotekun personnel. Amotekun will deal with the Fulani criminals.

“The criminally-minded Fulani can only be known and identified by the Fulani not criminally minded.

Our children can help the  Amotekun officers in the area of identification of the real herders from the criminal minded Fulani, our children can speak our language to them and through that, they can identify either they are criminals or not.

We should give our children the privilege to serve as  Amotekun  personnel, so those innocent souls will not be punished for an action that was not done by them.”

