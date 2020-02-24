Money laundering: Judge’s absence stalls Fani-Kayode’s trial

Kindly Share This Story:

The money laundering trial involving a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, was stalled at the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Monday due to the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa.

Fani-Kayode is standing trial alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Esther Nenadi Usman; Danjuma Yusuf, and a firm, Joint Trust Dimensions Limited on a 17 –count charge of conspiracy, unlawful retention of proceeds of theft and money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused the defendants of conspiring among themselves to, directly and indirectly retaining N300illion, N400million, and N800million, which they reasonably ought to know were proceeds of corruption.

The matter has been adjourned till Tuesday.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: