Mob sets Dangote truck ablaze after causing multiple accidents in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

…Seven feared dead, ten injured

By Bose Adelaja

Seven people were feared dead while ten were injured Saturday, in Ogun State, during multiple accidents involving three vehicles on Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway, adjacent the old Tollgate, Ota.

The incident which occurred at about 11.35 pm involved a cement-laden truck belonging to Dangote Group of Companies, White Colour Space Wagon with number plate APP122CD and Volks Wagen yellow coloured passengers’ with number plate LSR128XP.

However, a mob was said to have set the truck ablaze after the incident.

A total of 17 people comprise six male adults, two male children, eight female adults, and one female child.

The injured were four male adults and six female adults taken to an Ota General Hospital while the bodies were deposited to IFO General Hospital Morgue in Ogun State.

The Injured victims were rescued to Ota General Hospital, while the corpses of the dead victims were deposited at the IFO General Hospital Morgue in Ogun State.

The FRSC is still at the scene managing the incident and has contacted the Fire Service to extinguish the inferno to make rescue operations faster.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command Clement Oladele commiserated with the relations of the victims warning road users to always exercise caution at the affected area being a black spot notable for frequent crashes, which has claimed over 40 lives in the last five years.

READ ALSO: Police confirm 6 dead in Osun road accident

He called on drivers of articulated vehicles to drive cautiously at the corridor.

The Sector Commander advised passersby to desist from taking laws into their hands by wilfully destroying public properties or accident vehicles, irrespective of the level of provocations, urging them to embrace the best practices of handling and reporting grievances to appropriate law enforcement agencies.

Oladele attributed the suspected causes of the incident to overspeeding and mechanical deficiency suspected to be brake failure.

Apart from FRSC, sister security and emergency agencies were involved in the rescue operation.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: