Minimum wage: Labour gives Anambra 14 -day ultimatum

Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

THE organized labour in Anambra State on Monday gave the state government a 14- day ultimatum to implement the new minimum wage or be prepared to face industrial action.

At an emergency meeting of the state executive council of the organized labour in Awka, the unionists expressed dissatisfaction with the implementation of the January 24 agreement with the government on the issue.

The state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), Jerry Nnubia said what is being implemented fell short of what the labour negotiated with the government.

He said: “The SEC decided to meet on the issue and took the necessary decision. We are dissatisfied and we frown at the decision of the government to renege on the agreement.

“We hereby give the government a 14- day ultimatum from today, after which the organized labour would not guarantee industrial harmony in the state.

“The state government did not follow the agreed chart with the organized labour in the state and as far as we are concerned, the difference we saw in the salaries of workers in January was just a bonus which government decided to give to workers.”

