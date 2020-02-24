Midnight fire razes four shops, property worth N2m in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

The Osun State Fire Service, on Monday confirmed a midnight fire outbreak at the Odo-Ogbe, Ile-Ife New Market razing four shops and property worth N2 million.

Mr Adeyinmi Adeleye, Senior Fire Superintendent, Osun State Fire Service, Lagere, Ile-Ife, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ile-Ife.

Adeleye disclosed that the midnight fire which razed four shops at first gate, erupted late on Sunday night when the traders had gone home, adding that that there was no loss of lives in the inferno.

He said that the fire emanated from a nearby refuse dump, adding that: “The fire started at noon on Sunday but it was easily curtailed by officials of the Ife Fire Service with support of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife Fire Service.

“However, later at night, the fire reignited and burnt four shops in a row but the traders had earlier evacuated their wares.

“And there was nothing to salvage from the fire incident, for the shop owners have evacuated their goods”.

Adeleye explained that building occupying the shops was razed and estimated to worth N2 million.

While condemning the lackadaisical attitude of people toward fire, Adeleye noted that fire had no favourite person neither does it play with anyone, but can destroy lives and properties if unchecked.

He urged the people to be vigilante and handle their properties with care to guard against fire disaster.

One of the shop owners, Mrs Bisi Olayemi, who spoke with NAN, appreciated the Almighty God for delivering the affected traders from the great loss that would have befall them.

“It would have ruined our lives with the bank loans invested on our businesses,” she said.

Olayemi commended the efforts of the fire service and other individuals who helped them evacuate their goods.

She noted that if not for their swift action, it would have been an entirely different story and catalogue of woes and losses to them.

