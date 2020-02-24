Breaking News
Mechanic in court for allegedly stealing N5,000

On 2:00 pmIn Metroby
The police on Monday arraigned a 19-year-old mechanic, Rasaq Shafiu in Abuja, for allegedly stealing handset and N5,000 cash from one Mr Emmanuel Okoli.

Shafiu, who resides at Gwari village, Mpape area of Abuja, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and assault before a Grade I Area Court in Mpape.

He, however, pleaded not guilty of the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr M.M Austin told the court that the defendant committed the offences with one other now at large on Feb. 9 and that the complainant reported the case at Mpape Police Station.

Austin said that the defendant accosted the complainant at a club when he came out to receive a call and disposed him of his Tecno phone, ATM and N5,000.

He said the offences contravened Sections 97, 265, 287 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Mr Salihu Ibrahim, granted the defendant  bail in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until Feb. 27 for mention.

