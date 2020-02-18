Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

Mortgage Bankers’ Association of Nigeria, MBAN, has said the establishment of MBAN Professional Mortgage Centre, will address the dearth of manpower in mortgage brokerage business.

The training centre will provide individuals in the mortgage sector with the necessary skills that would assist efforts of government and the private sector to bridge housing deficit in the country, just as the training centre will help to build carrier path and confidence of mortgage banks/ mortgage brokerage firms and their personnel to withstand the rigours of the industry.

The President of Mortgage Bankers’ Association of Nigeria, MBAN, Mr. Adeniyi Akinlusi, said in a statement in Lagos that membership of the MPMC is opened to interested individuals and enjoined employees in the sub-sector to get registered and avail themselves of this capacity enhancing training.

Akinlusi said “With the establishment of the training centre, the MCPC becomes a job hub as the first point of call for institutions seeking qualified workforce.

The training will guarantee professional growth and job satisfaction. The centre is equipped with online library resource while each faculty and course is of global standard. Registration for the February diet has commenced. The training starts on March 7, 2020”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

