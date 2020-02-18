Mbaka denies alleged Bayelsa governorship prophesy

Kindly Share This Story:

ENUGU— THE Founder and Director of Adoration Ministry, Emene, Enugu, AMEN, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has refuted a purported prophesy reported in the social media, alleging that he predicted that the new Bayelsa governor will stay only two months in office.

The Enugu fiery priest denied the rumour during his Sunday Sermon at the Adoration ground, Emene, Enugu.

Mbaka maintained that he never at any time, place or circumstance made any prophecy about Bayelsa or who becomes the governor of the state or his duration in office.

Describing the report as a malicious handwork of mischief makers and wicked individuals who are on demonic and satanic assignment to damage his reputation, Mbaka warned them to desist, else they would attract the wrath of God upon themselves.

According to a statement signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary of Adoration Ministry, Ike Ugwuoke, “Our attention has been drawn to a report in a section of the media that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Fr. Mbaka, has prophesied that the newly sworn-in governor of Bayelsa State, Diri Douye, will stay in office as governor for only two months.

“The report alleged that he predicted this in “Delta State at the ceremony to celebrate his friend and colleague who clocked 68 years.

“For the sake of justice and fairness, we challenge the originators of this false and mendacious report to mention the name of the so-called Fr Mbaka’s friend and colleague whose ceremony he attended in Delta State. The truth is that Fr Mbaka has not even been in Delta since this year.

“During Fr Mbaka’s Sunday mass, he refuted this report publicly on the altar. Those who impersonate Fr Mbaka in the media should be careful, else they attract the wrath of God upon themselves.”

