Many dead after two avalanches strike in Turkey, killing rescuers

Kindly Share This Story:

At least 20 people have been killed after two avalanches struck in Turkey.

Many are feared to have been buried under the snow, while eight rescue workers have also died in Van, a mayor said.

According to Metro UK, the emergency services were called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Thousands stranded on cruise ships as Coronavirus deaths near 500

The first avalanche buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus, killing five people and leaving two others missing. The vehicle’s operator and seven passengers escaped alive.

The second avalanche struck Wednesday as 300 emergency workers were searching for the two missing victims, private NTV television reported.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: