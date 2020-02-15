Breaking News
Man jumps into Lagos lagoon

By Bose Adelaja

A 22 years old man Daibo Toju Davies Saturday, jumped into the lagoon on the 3rd Mainland bridge inward Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos State at about 9.30 am.

The victim a resident of 17 Sosanya Street, Gbagada Soluyi, Lagos, was said to have engaged the services of Uber Taxi a Toyota Corolla with number plate KSF 426 GB from Mercy Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos only to stop the driver on the pretence that he was suffering from stomach upset after which he jumped off the 3rd Mainland Bridge into the lagoon.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in conjunction with Lagos Fire Service, Lagos State Waterways (LASWA) and Marine Police have activated the search and rescue for the man.

The means of identification found in the vehicles were two luggage containing his personal effects and a sworn affidavit with Lagos High Court.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the incident.

Vanguard

