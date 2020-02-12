Man in court for posing as respondent in divorce petition

Kindly Share This Story:

A 38-year-old, Olaniyi Oni, who allegedly posed as the husband of a petitioner in a divorce case, on Wednesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, for impersonation.

Oni, whose address was not provided, is charged with impersonation.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Abdulkareem Mustapha told the court that the defendant committed the offense on Feb.4, at about 10 a.m. in Ota, Ogun State.

Mustapha alleged that the defendant, appeared as Mr. Omotayo Isibor, a respondent in a divorce petition with number NCT /475/2019 at the High Court, Ota, Ogun.

He said that the offense contravened the provisions of Section 484 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Senior Magistrate Mathew Akinyemi admitted the defendant to bail, in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akinyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun state government.

He adjourned the case until Feb.12, for the continuation of trial.

vanguard

