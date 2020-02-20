Man defiles two daughters in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

–doctor confirms they are HIV free

–El-Rufai ,wife, NGOs intervene

By Ibrahim Hassan

Said Muhammad Al-Masiri, an Imam in Kaduna has confirmed that a Kaduna based civil servant has defiled his two daughters.

“He had sex with them front and back, their vaginas and anus are damaged. I gave their mother N10,000 and she took the girls to the hospital. The doctor examined the girls and confirmed they were defiled. But she said they were not infected with HIV,” he said.

The Imam also accused the police of alleged complicity in the matter.

He said a Kaduna based judge, Bamali, also ordered for the arrest of some, “good Samaritans “who tried to assist the mother of the children, allegedly defiled by the father.

According to a VOA Hausa report, the Kaduna state government has intervened in the matter.

Several other organizations had also Indicated willingness to help in prosecuting “Mohammed Isa Saleh, a Customs officer ” who allegedly had canal knowledge of his underaged daughters.

Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State and one of his wives, a lawyer, had waded into the matter by asking the appropriate judicial organ to handle the matter.

The VOA Hausa report monitored by journalists in Kaduna on Thursday said the underaged daughters needed urgent counselling and therapy as they had become wild and could easily be aroused by the opposite sex.

Attempt to reach the lawyer of the accused. Baba Ibi Esq, was not successful.

