Man arraigned for allegedly cutting friend’s hand

A 24-year-old man, Bashiru Akinyemi, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly using a cutlass to cut his friend’s hand.

Akinyemi, who resides at Mushin, Lagos, was charged with breach of the peace, threat to life and assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Edet Akadu, told the court that Akinyemi committed the offences on Jan. 26 at 2.20p.m. at No. 58, Alhaji Otta St., Mushin.

“Akinyemi assaulted one Rilwan Adepelu by using a cutlass to cut his left hand following a dispute,’’ Akadu told the court.

Akadu said that the offences contravened Sections 168, 56 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 provides for a three-year jail term for assault while Section 168 prescribes a two-year jail term for breach of the peace.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr K.O. Ogundare, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogundare adjourned the case until Feb. 13 for mention.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

