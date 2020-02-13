Malaria: FG to scale-up intervention in nine states

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) said on Thursday nine eligible Sahel states have been targeted for the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) i to eliminate the scourge of malaria in the country this year.

The 2018 World Malaria report showed that there were 228 million cases of malaria worldwide with 53 million annual cases in Nigeria contributing to a 25 percent global burden.

The report said with 81,640 deaths annually, Nigeria accounts for 19 percent of global malaria deaths.

The National Coordinator of NMEP, Dr. Audu Mohammed, disclosed this at a meeting with stakeholders on the review of the 2019 round of SMC and proposed the 2020 round of intervention.

Mohammed, who was represented by the Head of Case Management, NMEP, Dr. Nnenna Ogbulafor said the exercise was already taking place in Jigawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara.

He added that Bauchi, Borno, Kano and Kebbi States have been added for the SMC programe to reduce malaria burden to pre-elimination levels and bring malaria-related mortality to zero.

The NMEP chief said the SMC scale-up exercise is focused on expanding its implementation so that more children would benefit from the exercise which is aimed at reducing malaria cases and deaths in the country.

“By 2020, we will cover the nine Sahel states. Last year, we did six states and it was not full coverage, but in 2020 we will have nine states, which will give us more impact. (NAN)

