LPG penetration to hit 10 million cylinders yearly —NLPGA President

The President, Nigeria LPG Association (NLPGA), Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, has disclosed that LPG penetration will increase from the current 7.5 million cylinders to 10 million cylinders yearly in line with the Federal Government’s LPG penetration initiatives.

Speaking at a recent stakeholder engagement between the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Executive Committee of NLPGA at the DPR head office in Lagos, Yakubu thanked the DPR for collaborating with the association over the years.

He observed that a lot of progress has been made in the LPG sector while advocating for new growth opportunities, which will explore LPG for transport and industrial applications.

The NLPGA President reassured DPR of the association’s commitment towards achieving government’s plans in the sector, such as the promotion of legislation and policy programs that set timelines for the transition of domestic fuels, including kerosene to LPG at all levels.

He also observed that, in the last decade Government’s policy interventions and incentives had generated considerable success in investments in LPG infrastructure.

Yakubu provided updates on the status of the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP), which is at the Request for Proposal (RFP), stage and the introduction of LPG and CNG as alternatives to PMS.

The President of NLPGA also presented a copy of a recommended Self-Assessment Safety Audit checklist across the LPG value-chain for all LPG stakeholders to the DPR.

Responding on behalf of the Director/CEO, Engr. Sarki Auwalu, the Deputy Director & Head Gas Monitoring & Regulations Division, Mr Olusanya Bajomo, welcomed the visiting delegation on behalf of DPR Management.

He reiterated Federal Government’s plans on domestic gas utilisation, Gas to Power initiatives, LPG Penetration and launch of the Nigeria Gas Transportation Network Code.

He challenged the association to encourage its members to be proactive in the area of safety at LPG and CNG plants nationwide, in order to reduce the frequent incidences of explosions and loss of lives and property worth millions of Naira.

The Deputy Director and Head, HSE Division, Dr Musa Zagi, emphasised the importance of the safety of facilities and personnel at petroleum products retail outlets nationwide.

