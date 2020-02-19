Leicester make ‘initial approach’ over Liverpool’s Lallana

Kindly Share This Story:

Adam Lallana’s representatives have been approached by Leicester City over a possible summer move, according to reports.

The England international has only started three matches in the Premier League this season for Liverpool, providing a goal and an assist.

Lallana is out of contract in the summer after spending six years at Anfield following his 2014 move from Southampton.

And Sky Sports now claims that Leicester have ‘made an initial approach’ for Lallana and ‘Liverpool have given Lallana permission to plan his future’.

Liverpool won’t be offering Lallana a new contract and Leicester are likely to be able to offer him Champions League football next season with Brendan Rodgers understood to consider Lallana a ‘perfect fit’.

A week ago Rodgers admitted that he was an admirer of the Liverpool midfielder’s talents but stopped short of saying he wanted to bring him to the King Power Stadium.

“Adam is a fantastic player and one I brought into Liverpool,” Rodgers said last Wednesday. “I have been aware of his talents since he was a young player at Southampton.

“He has done brilliantly [at Liverpool] and I’m sure he will be weighing up his options.

“But I don’t need to speak about that now. We’ve spoken about that all through January. I don’t need to speak about the summer transfer window.

“I would only add he is a top-class player.”

Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: