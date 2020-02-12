Lawmakers reject proposed nuclear power plant in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

Criticisms have continued to trail the proposed nuclear power facility in the book rich Akwa Ibom State as the State House of Assembly, has also kicked against the establishment of the project in the state.

The project is to be sited at Oku Iboku community in Itu council of the state.

But the House in a resolution vehemently rejected the plan and called on the state government not to release any parcel of land in the state for it.

This followed on a motion tabled by a member representing Itu State Constituency, Hon. Kufreabasi Edidem who said that the project was not in tandem with international standards guiding the implementation of civil nuclear programmes across the globe.

According to him, despite warnings from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Nigeria lacks the technical competence to handle nuclear issues, the National Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) has not relented in its decision to proceed with the nuclear project in Itu LGA.

He added that the 6th House of Assembly also kicked against the project, yet the regulatory body was still adamant on its establishment in the state.

He said, “The 6th Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly through a motion moved by Rt. Hon. Nse Essien, Member representing Onna State Constituency, rejected the planned nuclear power plant, urging the Federal Government to instead of the dangerous venture, explore other available and harmless sources of power in the state, including increasing the capacity of the Ibom Power Plant.”

He further cited constant emission of radioactive radiations, discharge of non-biodegradable radioactive wastes, absorption into ecosystem and food chain, as some dangers Akwa Ibom people would be exposed to if the nuclear power plant is cited in Itu LGA or any other part of the state.

The Speaker, Aniekan Bassey while responding, commend Hon. Edidem for the timeliness of the Motion and urged the Clerk to communicate the resolution of the House to the appropriate quarters.

At Plenary also, the House passed the Bill to Eliminate Violence in Private and Public Life, Prohibit All Forms of Violence Against Persons and to Provide Maximum Protection and Effective Remedies for Victims and Punishment for Offenders and Other Matters Connected Therewith into law.

Similarly, the House equally passed into law, A Bill to Establish the Akwa Ibom State Bureau of Public Procurement and Budget Monitoring for the Conduct of Public Procurement in the State and for Other Matters Connected Therewith, while A Bill for a Law to Establish the Akwa Ibom State Parks and Gardens Agency and for Connected Purposes, sponsored by the Member representing Nsit Ibom State Constituency, Hon. Ifiok Udoh, scaled through First Reading and was referred to the House Committee on Culture and Tourism.

