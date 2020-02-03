Lassa fever: Delta State confirms one death, 8 cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

THE Delta State government said it has recorded eight cases with one death while at least 120 are currently under surveillance for Lassa fever.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Anonye disclosed this weekend on a Pidgin English public enlightenment programme, “How Una See Am” on the state-owned radio station.

“So far, we have recorded eight cases of Lassa Fever in the state with one death which was properly buried by the medical team. The seven persons are currently receiving and responding very well to treatment at the Irrua specialist hospital in Edo State.

“For now, we have over 120 persons under surveillance for the ailment and we have stationed trained personnel for at the Special Lassa Fever Ward at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

“The government has also supplied Personal Protective Equipment, PPE to every hospital, health centres and local government council health officers called Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer.

“Also, health workers are being trained on how to handle patients for infection and prevention control as regards high index of suspicion cases and also enlighten the people on how food should be preserved and protected to avoid being contaminated.”

