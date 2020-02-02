Lassa fever: Bauchi records seventh confirmed case

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency has said the victims of Lassa fever in the state has risen to seven.

Speaking with newsmen in Bauchi on Friday, the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Rilwan Mohammed disclosed that even though only 7 cases have been confirmed, the number of suspected cases has now risen to 22.

Mohammed, who noted that the epidemic has not led to the death of any victim yet, warned people to avoid person-to-person contact with infected people.

“Suspected cases have now increased to 22. And the confirmed cases have risen from three to seven. Bauchi has two, Tafawa Balewa has two, while Kirfi, Alkaleri and Toro have one case each.

There are two more suspected cases in Giade and one in Azare. That of Azare is even more delicate because the town is very close to Kano state where there has already been an outbreak.

“Although no one has died, I advise people, as much as possible to avoid contact with already infected persons. We will soon embark on an aggressive campaign through radio and television jingles and other media to sensitize the public on all preventive measures that they need to undertake to stay safe and prevent the disease from spreading,” he said.

The Executive Secretary added, “All Lassa fever cases should be transported in an ambulance and not in commercial vehicles because it can be transmitted to those in the vehicle.”

