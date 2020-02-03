Lagos exempts security agents, dispatch riders, others from Okada ban

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government on Monday exempted some essential services providers from the ban of motorcycle and tricycle operators in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, who disclosed this to journalists in Alausa, said dispatch riders, courier companies, newspaper dispatching motorcycles, and motorbike riders, have been exempted from the ban.

According to him, security agents also have discretionary powers in certain instances.

The commissioner said: “Every officer to enforce this law has discretionary powers. Aside from the discretionary powers, courier companies, dispatch riders, newspaper dispatching motorcycles, and motorbikes are exempted from the ban and they must be well kitted. You wear your helmet, you don’t carry passengers and you have your box behind you to show you are a dispatch rider.”

On police and other security agents, he added: “The police ride Okada, but you see that they are well kitted. You will even know that these are police motorcycles. And the officers enforcing the law know who to exempt. There may have been mistakes in the past two days, but such mistakes have been addressed and those arrested released with apologies.”

He also insisted that the state government has no plan to review the ban despite protests in several parts of the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: