Kindly Share This Story:

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading cement manufacturing company has recently rewarded its customers during its Customer Award event held at the Lagos Continental Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos. The event was an opportunity for the company to reward its high performing customers in 2019 while also commemorating its 60th Anniversary celebration.

The company’s customers across Nigeria who attended the event were rewarded based on their volumes contribution to the business. Each category attracted various gifts which included: exotic cars, utility trucks, household electronics and cash prizes for other recognition awards. The star prize for the National Highest Volume Contributor was a 2020 limited edition Toyota Prado jeep.

Speaking at the event, the Country Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Khaled El Dokani said the Company has recorded significant achievements because of the outstanding partnership it shares with its esteemed customers.

“I am very excited to mention that over the years, Lafarge Africa, largely has been able to maintain its vision, which is to be the most trusted and preferred partner for end-users including construction professionals and homebuilders. We are committed to delivering cement, concrete and other building solutions that ensure our customers get the highest quality.” Khaled said.

READ ALSO: Rivers State Wins 2019 Lafarge Africa National Literacy Contest

On the reward for the customers, Khaled thanked all the customers for their support over the years and encouraged them to continue to trust the integrity of Lafarge Africa.

“Today, we also celebrate 60 years of wonderful determination and dedication to best practices. It is an accomplishment worth celebrating. I am very excited and proud to mention that over the years, Lafarge Africa has remained committed to being the most trusted and preferred partner in the cement industry. We are deeply committed to delivering our high-quality products of cement, concrete and other building solutions including mortar to you our customers,” Khaled stated.

Referring to the Company’s commitments and the need for an enduring partnership, the Commercial Director, Gbenga Onimowo stated that the Company and its stakeholders, particularly its customers must constantly maintain a positive outlook in order to progress and succeed together.

“As much as this challenge is for us as a Company, it is also for you our esteemed partners. Our commitment is to ensure that we always meet the demands of our greatest ambassadors. In this business, we are both winners and this remains possible as we continue to grow and maintain this rewarding partnership. We shall continue to value you our esteemed customers and the recognition we are giving this evening is a demonstration of that. We implore you to remain good ambassadors, as we move towards this path of success. Thank you for being part of our success story.” Onimowo said.

In his reaction, Prince Sunny Nwodo, the national and regional (East) volume winner thanked Lafarge Africa for its commitment to quality and the great recognition given to its customers. “I am very excited, this is a great achievement for me. I am going back home with a brand new 2020 limited edition Prado jeep. I promise to continue to put in my best to ensure I keep winning. Thank you Lafarge Africa!”

Formerly known as the West African Portland Cement Company (WAPCO), the Company began its operations in 1959 at the Ewekoro factory, Ogun State. Upon joining the LafargeHolcim Group, Lafarge Africa has consistently worked at achieving the objectives in its roadmap to growth.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: