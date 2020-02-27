Lafarge Africa rewards customers

Kindly Share This Story:

Lafarge Africa Plc has rewarded its customers during its Customer Award event held in Lagos.

The event was an opportunity for the company to reward its high performing customers in 2019 while also commemorating its 60th Anniversary celebration.

The company’s customers across Nigeria who attended the event were rewarded based on their volumes contribution to the business.

The star price for the National Highest Volume Contributor was a 2020 limited edition Toyota Prado jeep.

Speaking at the event, the Country Chief Executive Officer, Mr.Khaled El Dokani, said the Company has recorded significant achievements because of the outstanding partnership it shares with its esteemed customers.

He stated: “Lafarge Africa has been able to maintain its vision, which is to be the most trusted and preferred partner for end-users including construction professionals and homebuilders. We are committed to delivering cement, concrete and other building solutions that ensure our customers get the highest quality.

“Today, we also celebrate 60 years of wonderful determination and dedication to best practices. It is an accomplishment worth celebrating. I am very excited and proud to mention that over the years, Lafarge Africa has remained committed to being the most trusted and preferred partner in the cement industry. We are deeply committed to delivering our high-quality products of cement, concrete and other building solutions including mortar to you our customers.”

Referring to the Company’s commitments and the need for an enduring partnership, the Commercial Director, Gbenga Onimowo, stated that the Company and its stakeholders, particularly its customers must constantly maintain a positive outlook in order to progress and succeed together.

In his reaction, Prince Sunny Nwodo, the national and regional (East) volume winner thanked Lafarge Africa for its commitment to quality and the great recognition given to its customers.

