Kogi Gov’t to partner NDLEA on drug whistleblowers

Kogi State government will go into drug whistleblowers’ partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to stem the tide of drug abuse in the state.

The Commissioner of Information and Communication, Evang. Kingsley Fanwo took a proactive step in forming the partnership against drug abuse when he paid a courtesy visit to the state directorate of NDLEA in the state.

Fanwo who directed some officers in his ministry to commence the partnership process said the policy will be officially launched by the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

He said his ministry will fight the scourge of drug abuse using cost-effective measures to allow for more developmental projects in the state.

“As a ministry, we are not only concerned with generating revenue into government coffers, we are also concerned about ensuring that government does not have to spend too much in fighting insecurity, thereby leaving the money it would have expended on fighting insecurity in the coffers of government for developmental projects.”

Fanwo who also reiterated the commitment of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration to fighting insecurity said one root cause of the menace that must be tackled is drug abuse.

He craved partnership with NDLEA for the campaign against the use of hard drugs especially among youths so that they can remain useful citizens.

“Our ministry is ready to work with you to reduce the consumption of cannabis that is destroying the mental health of our youths in the state. When they are healthy and desist from addiction, they will be able to do well for themselves and the state,” Fanwo averred.

The commissioner directed the management of the state-owned media to allot one hour of radio transmission and a top corner advert in ‘The Graphic’ newspaper for the campaign against incessant use of illicit drugs.

The state Commander of NDLEA, Mr. Alfred Bayode Adewumi said the central location of Kogi State gives it a transit position for drug trafficking and called for the adoption of more stringent measures in curbing drug abuse in the state.

He announced that the agency has unutilized facilities due to the obscure location of NDLEA office in Lokoja, and appealed to the government for the relocation of the office to a more conspicuous place for people to access its services.

The state NDLEA boss also commended the state government for supporting the activities of the agency in the state.

The Director-General of the Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation, Alhaji Ojo Oyila and the Managing Director of ‘The Graphic’, Pastor Dayo Thomas both promised to avail NDLEA of media facilities in the state to support the fight against drug abuse.

Directors of the Ministry of Information and their counterparts at NDLEA present at the meeting pledged their commitments towards the fight against drug abuse in the society.

VANGUARD

