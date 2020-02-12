Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian international Afro beat Artiste Daniel Okobi, better known as Kobi Jonz teamed up with DJ Aymoune in a New music and Video titled Lekki.

The Delta state born Artist who is making waves globally just announced the release of the Afro Pop French song and video with one of the top French Dj Anymounce in a song which is described as the story of the entertainment hub of Lagos Nigeria, Lekki.

The video was shot in the united states and will Hit Tv stations across Africa and beyond.

Kobi Jonz is planning his European tour in the summer 2020,

