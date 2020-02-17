Keystone Bank partners NCF on tree planting campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

KEYSTONE Bank Limited has partnered with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) on a tree planting campaign in Lagos State. The trees are expected to absorb carbon dioxide in the environment and create an ecosystem that will help to reduce pollution.

The bank in a statement said the campaign was to support ongoing global efforts to ensure sustainable cities and communities under the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11 of the United Nations (UN).

Speaking on the campaign in Lagos recently, Mr. Adeyemi Odusanya, an Executive Director of the bank, said some staff members of Keystone Bank recently visited the NCF office in Lagos to plant some Mahogany trees.

READ ALSO:

He said the objective was to further the operations of the bank with the Sustainable Development Goals, adding that under the arrangement, NCF will nurture the plants to maturity.

Under the SDG 11 of Sustainable Cities and Communities, cities and human settlements are expected to be safe, resilient and sustainable. The target for 2030 is to ensure access to safe and affordable housing while the indicator that will be used to measure progress toward this target is the proportion of urban population living in slums or informal settlements.

Kindly Share This Story: