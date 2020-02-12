Kano Hisbah arrests 28 beggars for violating law

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kano State Hisbah Board says it arrested 28 suspected beggars in January in Kano metropolis for violating the law banning street begging in the state.

The is contained in a statement by the Public Relations’ Officer of the Board, Malam Lawan Ibrahim, on Wednesday in Kano.

According to him, the suspects comprise of 13 male, seven female and eight children.

“The beggars were arrested during raids carried out in different parts of the city. The arrests were carried out along State Road and Tarauni,” he said.

Ibrahim said that the suspects were screened, counselled and thereafter released since they were all first-time offenders.

He said street begging has reduced in the state since the board began its operation against the act.

Vanguard Nigeria News

