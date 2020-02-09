Justin Bieber makes a superfan’s dream come true with $100K check

Kindly Share This Story:

Justin Bieber has gone from “Yummy” to warm and fuzzy.

That’s sure the heartwarming feeling coming from his giving spirit today. After the video for his new single “Intentions” which dropped early Friday found Biebs busting some philanthropic moves, the 25-year-old pop star stopped by MTV’s Times Square studios to donate $100,000 to a young local fan who is raising mental-health awareness.

The lucky recipient is Julie Coker of Monmouth County, New Jersey, who received the big check from the “Yummy” crooner during a taping of MTV’s “Fresh Out Live,” which aired Friday. Bieber, it so happens, was the first music artist she saw in concert, at the age of 13.

“I work for mental health now because of my own mental-health struggles in the past,” Coker, 22, tells The Post. “And it’s important for us to talk about mental health because more than 50% of us will have a mental-health challenge in our lifetime.”

After being diagnosed with depression, Coker has become an advocate for the illness with the Active Minds chapter on her college campus at Stockton University in Galloway Township, New Jersey. She has helped screen about 5,000 students for depression, suicide risk and eating disorders. In addition, she has participated in the #HugMore campaign, which Bieber has also embraced, so to speak.

Coker says that it is important for an artist such as Bieber who has dealt with his own mental-health issues, canceling the remainder of his “Purpose” world tour in July 2017 due to depression and exhaustion to spread awareness.

“[Bieber] has a big following, so if he has a good message about mental health, hopefully everybody else will want to start thinking about mental health in a different way,” says Coker, who plans to go to grad school for clinical social work.

In the “Intentions” video, Bieber and Migos’ Quavo who is featured on the empowering track from “Changes,” JB’s album due Feb. 14 salute and support three women who have overcome struggles with the help of Alexandria House’s transitional housing program.

Bieber has partnered with the Los Angeles-based Alexandria House, which provides shelter and support for women and children in emergency situations. The singer has set up an Intentions fund of $200,000 to benefit Alexandria House. Now that’s putting your money where your message is.

New York Post

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: