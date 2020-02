Kindly Share This Story:

There is fire outbreak at the power plant of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) at Ayede, Akinyemi, Ring Road, Ibadan.

It was gathered that the inferno engulfed some facilities.

The raging fire is still burning as at the time of filing in this report…

Meanwhile, efforts are being frantically made to contact the men of Oyo State Fire Service.’

Vanguard Nigeria News

