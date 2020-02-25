Julian Assange: London court holds hearing on extradition

Kindly Share This Story:

A UK court is holding a hearing in London on the case of Julian Assange.

If he is extradited to the U.S., the whistleblower could be sentenced up to 175 years prison for publishing classified information about war crimes committed in Iraq and Afghanistan by American troops.

Journalists are waiting outside Woolwich Crown Court in London, which is holding an extradition hearing for WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange.

READ ALSO: Britain starts hearing US case for extraditing Julian Assange

The first part of the hearing is expected to continue this week, while the second one is set for May.

Assange was arrested for jumping bail in April 2019, after a seven-year asylum stays at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

The WikiLeaks founder previously announced that he had to jump bail as the authorities planned to hand him over to the U.S.

He has been accused in the U.S. of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion in order to assist Chelsea Manning to gain access to privileged information. (Sputnik/NAN)



VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: