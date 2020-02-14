Judith Audu named UNHCR high profile supporter

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

The United Nation Refugee Agency, UNHCR has named award-winning actress cum filmmaker, Judith Audu-Foght as a high profile supporter for its ‘Telling the Real Story’,TRS, project.

Making the announcement on Thursday, the body noted that as a Nollywood producer, Judith Audu leverages her platform to shed a light on issues relating to sexual and gender-based violence.

“This was the motivation behind the creation of her short film-‘Not Right’. The film raises awareness on the issue of domestic violence in Nigerian society and encourages women to speak up.

“Judith started supporting ‘Telling the Real Story’ (TRS) project in 2019. She participated in various field activities in Benin City, the capital of Edo State in Nigeria. She has participated in radio talk shows, run in collaboration with TRS, aimed at raising awareness on the dangers of irregular movement. She additionally, participated in the 2019 World Day Against Human Trafficking that involved debate events in Secondary schools, and culminated in a 5 km ‘walk’ against human trafficking,” the statement reads.

Reacting to the appointment, Judith Audu stated that it has always been her desire to contribute to the growth of her immediate society, the country and humanity. “A lot of this reflects in the work I do. That is why I have always used my movies to tackle social causes and advocacy on sundry issues. I believe that as humans, we should never cease to make an impact in the lives of others wherever we find ourselves or whatever we are doing. This appointment restates the fact that there is still a lot of ground to be covered,” she said.

READ ALSO:

With her appointment, Judith Audu joins UNCHR prominent supporters like Angelina Jolie, Alex Song, 2baba and a host of others using their influence, dedication and hard work to raise funds, awareness and advocate for refugees.

‘Telling the Real Story’ (TRS) by UNHCR is a platform that allows Eritreans, Nigerians and Somalis who have made the journey to Europe to share their stories about the journey and the situation in destination countries. They share their stories in their mother tongues (Tigrinya, Somali, Nigerian Pidgin).

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: