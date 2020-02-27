Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Workers recruited by the immediate past administration in Ogun State through the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) have begun to smile to their respective banks having received a lump sum of nine months salary arrears paid by the Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration.

It would be recalled that at the twilight of the last administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, over 1000 workers were employed into the State’s Civil Service and ever since then, they have not received any salary as the present government needed to critically look into the process of their employment.

Abiodun, while swearing-in Permanent Secretaries on January 9, 2020 at the Obas complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta had in his magnanimity, declared that his government would absorb the workers irrespective of some irregularities discovered through the Appointment and Employment Review Committee that was set up.

Speaking with newsmen, some of the beneficiaries who cannot hide their joy, including; Mr. Ifeoluwa Olugbebi of Ogun State Agricultural Development Program (OGADEP), Mr. Femi Odukalu of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), and Mrs. Oluwatosin Owotomo of Ministry of Education, Science and Technology thanked the governor for his magnanimity and love for humanity.

On their parts, Mr. Ope Oladimeji of Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA), Mrs. Olabisi Adekoya from the office of the Accountant – General and Miss. Taiwo Oduntan of Ministry of Information and Strategy said “we are happy because coming to work for nine months without receiving salary was not easy at all.” Indeed he has really won our hearts for doing this”, praying that smiles of joy will not depart from the governor’s face.

The officers who revealed that they have been coming to work with mixed feelings, hoping for the best, assured the State government of their full commitment to the “Building Our Future Together” mantra of the Governor Dapo Abiodun led administration.

Expressing her delight, the State Head of Service, TPL Amope Chokor on behalf of the ASCON employees appreciated the governor for his kind gesture towards the workers saying this further affirmed that workers’ welfare is a priority and of utmost importance to the governor.

Congratulating the officers, TPL Chokor enjoined them to spend the money judiciously, reciprocate the gesture with hard work, as well as uphold the ethics of the civil service.

Vanguard Nigeria News

