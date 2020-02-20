Jokolo blows hot on NSA,Service Chiefs

Kindly Share This Story:

wants Buhari to Sack Munguno,Kyari,Service Chiefs

_says its misnomer to turn Abba Kyari into a Deputy President

By Ibrahim Hassan

The 19th Emir of Gwandu in Kebbi state, North west Nigeria, Major Mustapha Jokolo ( rtd), has expressed sadness over the crisis in the Presidency between the NSA, Major General Monguno and Alhaji Abba Kyarri,calling on the President to sack them.

Jokolo,who as a serving Major, was ADC to Major General Muhammadu Buhari when he was military head of state,recalled that such altercations between officers holding sensitive offices had never happened during their military regime because they respected each other’s roles and avoided overlaps.

In a saner clime,he said,all the service chiefs should’ve been sacked also because public outcry was against them coupled with an increasingly deteriorating security situation.

READ ALSO:

The monarch who spoke in an interview monitored in Kaduna, told the President,the NSA and Chief of Staff that unless they tow the line of the Nigerian public,Almighty Allah is watching then because Nigeria was greater than any individual.

According to him,”the misunderstanding between them was borne out of greed,selfishness ,if not,these two are brothers. They are all Muslims and from the same tribe.”

“President Buhari had brought them to assist him in different roles, why then should there be any conflict of roles?”

“But whenever any amongst them encroaches into the other’s territory, there will be problem.’

” Truly, General Munguno had complained, but he did not referred his complaints to the right persons. He should have written directly to Buhari, on how he felt about his Chief of Staff.This is because Buhari tends to recognize his Chief of Staff as his ” Deputy President. “

” Buhari had said everything should be done through the Chief of Staff,this implied that Buhari has given him limitless power and he can do anything .But this is a misnomer .”

Nigerians,he said, were not happy with the service chiefs who should’ve be removed and much better ones to be appointed.

According to him,apologists of the service chiefs who thought they cannot be removed because Nigeria was in a tense situation, were ignorant of world military history.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: