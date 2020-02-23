Jigawa SDP flagbearer, Bashir Adamu, joins PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) gubernatorial candidate in Jigawa in the 2019 elections, Alhaji Bashir Adamu, on Saturday dumped his party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing PDP supporters in Bamaina, Jigawa, Adamu said that the PDP remained the best option for the restoration of hope of the people in the state.

Adamu, a three-time member House of Representatives, insisted that there were two major parties in Nigeria – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and PDP.

“No matter how you want to look at it, these are the two parties that have the national outlook, particularly PDP, it has the national spread. It has ruled this country for 16 years.

“So the best option is for me to try as much as possible to integrate into a more nationalistic party which will give more meaning to the hopes and aspirations of our people,’’ Adamu said.

The Jigawa politician said that he joined SDP ahead of the 2019 polls after he was “thrown out of the APC”.

“Now having done that, I feel it is time for me now to get back to the mainstream.

“So now that we have come this far and the elections are over, I think time for politicking is over; it is better now we integrate and do something that will save Jigawa State.

“Even if you don’t like former governor Sule Lamido’s face, you know he is the father of modern Jigawa State.

“His legacies are there for everybody to see; politics should not be about our own personal interest, it is about what we can do for the people,” Adamu said.

In a remark, Lamido said PDP was intact in the state as a family during his time as Jigawa governor, adding that after he left the office most members decamped to other political parties.

The former governor expressed happiness that many had realised their mistakes and finally returned back to base.

He commended Adamu for returning to PDP and urged his teeming supporters to refocus and continue to reunite the runaway PDP’s members back to the family.

