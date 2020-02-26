IRDC Bid Opening: Planned projects’ll address communities’ demands — Odeli

Kindly Share This Story:

By Urowayino Jeremiah

Secretary of Tisun Community Management Council in Warri North Local Government Area, Prince David Odeli, has commended the executive of Itsekiri Regional Development Committtee, IRDC, for the success of the 2019/2020 Projects’ Circle bid opening ceremony, saying the roads, jetties and housing projects to be awarded reflect needs assessment of indigenes of the 23 IRDC communities.

Odeli, who brushed aside statement credited to some non-IRDC Council members, that the projects did not reflect, “contemporary plights in the affected communities”, asserted that construction of more houses, jetties and roads, would create the right atmosphere for more people as well as investors to live and do business in the Itsekiri coastal oil and gas producing communities.

The Warri North Community scribe argued that lack of internal roads, insufficient housing and limited access to the communties, through jetties are counter-productive to wealth creation, job opportunities and other forms of economic activities.

He described the bid opening as transparent and urged the IRDC executive not to be distracted by the comments of people, “who are not representatives of any of the 23 IRDC communities, state and local governments, Chevron Nigeria Limited and the non-governmental organizations, midwifing the GMoU Governace Model.”

