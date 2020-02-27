Insurgency: Army confirms depressed soldier shoots 7, kills self

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omonobi, Ndahi Marama & David Odama

Soldiers at the Nigerian Army Brigade, Malam Fatori, Borno State, currently fighting the Boko Haram insurgency were thrown into mourning, yesterday, as a depressed soldier, who allegedly got information that someone was sleeping with his wife, turned his gun at seven of his colleagues and later shot himself.

Confirming the incident last night, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said the Corporal serving in Operation Lafiya Dole, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori, killed himself, two others and injured three in the process.

He said: “Two of his colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri.

“Efforts are ongoing to contact the families of our gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. May their gentle souls rest in peace.

“Meanwhile, an investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.”

Sources attributed the action of the Corporal to either depression or poor visibility, as the terrain where the incident occurred was poor in the early hours of the day.

ISWAP attacks Chibok village, abducts head of civilian JTF, others

The source said that Mohammed Abba, head of the civilian JTF in Bambula community in Chibok had been the insurgents’ target since he refused to get compromised.

The head of the civilian JTF was abducted alongside many others who are yet to be identified.

The civilian JTF is a vigilante group created to assist the military fight insurgency in the North-East.

“The sporadic gunshots woke us, and everybody started running to safety. The insurgents came in through Ajigum Talala, a part of the forest where ISWAP has a strong unit.

“They headed straight to Abba and took him. They have been warning him before but Abba refused to cooperate with them. They abducted many others who couldn’t run. They also burnt down some properties including a vehicle belonging to the community head,” said a resident who managed to escape the attack.

The attack came a week after the insurgents attacked Korongilum in Chibok, setting many houses on fire.

