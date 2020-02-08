Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

Disturbed by the rising spate of insecurity in the country, a former member of the House of Representatives, Tony Nwulu, has called on Nigerians to take active part in rebuilding Nigeria’s emergency and response system to end the attacks.

According to him, needless deaths occur in parts of the country where terror thrives, because of the increasing gap between citizens and response agencies during security emergencies.

Nwulu, who spoke at the public presentation of PrimeAlert, a mobile SOS alert system, in Abuja, noted that the security agencies were faced with many challenges that have kept them behind pace with the sophistication of the terrorists.

He, therefore, called on federal government to not only make it easy for relevant stakeholders to support its internal security efforts, but also to leverage on mobile technology to end Nigeria’s insecurity.

He said: “Nigerians should no longer need permission to secure themselves in this country.

“The people already know the challenges of insecurity facing the country. And that’s why citizens’ response has become very important at this point in time.

“Nigerians also know that the security agencies have their own peculiar challenges. Our emergency response system in the country is nothing to write home about. We talk so much and do very little.

“That’s why initiatives like PrimeAlert addresses the call for citizens engagement and response which is very important in tackling insecurity.”

Speaking also, Chief Operating Officer of PrimeAlert, Ibok Offiong, said the mobile app seeks to provide notifications, location tracking, and communication services during emergencies and other rescue operations.

