Insecurity: Ogun Assembly calls for database for Okada riders

…as Amotekun Bill passes first reading

By James Ogunnaike

In its bid to curtail the attendant security threats occasioned by the recent ban on commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders in Lagos State which resulted in an exodus to Ogun State, the State House of Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution calling on the state government through the State Park and Garages Development Board (PAGADEB) to set machineries in motion towards creating a database to regulate all their activities with a view to forestalling any impeding security threat in the State.

The resolution was passed after the lawmakers debated the influx of riders, who they noted were mostly foreigners from the neighbouring countries into the State, expressing concern over the security threats posed by activities of the unregulated motorcycle and tricycles riders, whom had migrated to all parts of the State en masse following a ban on their operations.

Opening debate on the motion at a plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo, the sponsor and Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, Oludaisi Elemide, expressed concern over the operations of the motorcycle and tricycle riders, who are strangers, pointing out the need for proper identification for all riders including registered jacket with tracking number for ease of identification of each rider in the State by security and regulatory agencies including the State Ministry of Transport.

Stressing the need to checkmate their excesses, Elemide sought for the inclusion of Community Development Associations (CDAs) and Community Development Councils (CDC) in the implementation of the resolution, which he noted would create a more-coordinated database that would contain all security information about the riders.

Also contributing, lawmakers including Damilola Soneye, Abayomi Fasuwa, Kunle Sobukanla, and Yusuf Adejojo said the resolution when implemented, would improve the transport sector through the creation of a comprehensive data gathering scheme that would monitor all road taxes accruable to government, while ensuring the safety of lives and properties of residents in the State.

Also lending their voice to the passage of the resolution, Honourables Kemi Oduwole, Musefiu Lamidi, Atinuke Bello, Sola Adams, and Yusuf Sheriff added that the proposed database would ensure proper monitoring and regulations of the activities of the riders, thereby curbing crimes and criminalities including robbery and kidnapping.

Responding, Speaker Oluomo opined that the State Government through PAGADEB should be empowered to carry out the implementation of the resolution for effective and proper coordination in line with its stipulated mission and vision at ensuring an-all-inclusive transport management.

The Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff thereafter moved the motion for the passage of the resolution, seconded by Solomon Osho and supported by all lawmakers through a voice vote.

In another development, the proposed Ogun State Security Network Agency Law, 2020 has scaled first reading on the floor of the State House of Assembly having being read for the first time by the Ag. Clerk of the Assembly, Deji Adeyemo before the lawmakers.

The Speaker thereafter invited all stakeholders and members of the public to the public hearing on the bill scheduled for Monday, 24th February 2020 at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, by 10:00am prompt.

