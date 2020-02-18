Insecurity: Current security architecture outdated, ineffective – Ekhomu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, AISSON Dr. Ona Ekhomu, has described the security architecture of the country as outdated, urging the Federal Government to adopt Threat Vulnerability Integration, TVI with a view to re-engineering it.

He also reiterated his call for at least 10,000 troops to be deplored to the North Eastern part of the country to mount an offensive against militants, stressing that the troops must be equipped with modern day weapons.

Ekhomu, made the assertion while presenting a memorandum to the Senate Ad –Hoc Committee on Nigeria’s Security Challenges, in Abuja, the Federal Capital territory, during a five-day intension forum themed: ‘Urgent Need to Restructure, Review and Reorganize the Current Security Infrastructure of Nigeria’, organized by the committee.

He told the committee headed by Senate Leader, Senator Dr. Yahaya Abdullahi that, “ the current security architecture is outdated, antiquated, antediluvian and patently ineffective. While government has expanded the number of security agencies , many are with overlapping functions, our analysis of the risks and threats shows that the risks are not mitigated”.

Stressing on the need to adopt TVI, he explained that the concept involved mapping of terrorist threats and capabilities, both current and future, against specific national assets, adding that it also involved tactical threat analysis, strategic threat analysis and vulnerability assessment.

Expressing optimism that its adoption would bring a lasting solution to the present security challenges bedeviling the nation, the security expert reminded that people were the greatest assets of the nation and therefore, needed to be protected effectively.

He said: “ The February 12 , 2020 attack by so-called bandits in Kaduna State which resulted in the burning death of a family of 16, was caused by observable and exploitable vulnerabilities”.

“ The vulnerabilities included absence of guardians (Military, Police, Vigilantes, etc.), absence of capable guardians (proper arms and equipment for the security agents), no air raid alarm, no rapid response, no force multipliers, impunity on the part of the bandits, etc.

The first chartered security professional in West Africa, therefore, referred the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee to Chapter 15 of his new book entitled “Boko Haram: Security Consideration and the Rise of an Insurgency” where he came up with a nouvel solution to insurgency and terrorism which he described as risk mapping methodology.

He explained that “ This is a risk based approach which includes risk identification, risk assessment, risk mitigation planning, countermeasures implementation, and performance evaluation. The risk mapping methodology is an effective tool for identifying risks and addressing them.

“While government must increase capacity and improve strategies to deal with current threats (short term measures), we should adopt the risk mapping methodology laid out in my book, to avert or mitigate future threats. Nigerians need a prosperous and peaceful country, not a country that is constantly at war with non-state actors”.

